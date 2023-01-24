Products
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rapidbott
Rapidbott

Rapidbott

Let's automate your business with Rapidbott

Free Options
A platform used to build and launch conversational chatbots without coding. Users can engage their customers 24/7 over 12+ social channels. It features a drag & drop flow builder to build advanced conversation flows without coding.
Launched in Marketing, SaaS, Bots by
Rapidbott
About this launch
Rapidbott
RapidbottLet's automate your business with Rapidbott
Rapidbott by
Rapidbott
was hunted by
Vajan Saju
in Marketing, SaaS, Bots. Made by
Vajan Saju
and
Aditya Bajaj
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Rapidbott
is not rated yet. This is Rapidbott's first launch.
