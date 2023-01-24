Products
Rapidbott
Let's automate your business with Rapidbott
A platform used to build and launch conversational chatbots without coding. Users can engage their customers 24/7 over 12+ social channels. It features a drag & drop flow builder to build advanced conversation flows without coding.
Launched in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Bots
by
Rapidbott
About this launch
Rapidbott
Let's automate your business with Rapidbott
Rapidbott by
Rapidbott
was hunted by
Vajan Saju
in
Marketing
,
SaaS
,
Bots
. Made by
Vajan Saju
and
Aditya Bajaj
. Featured on January 25th, 2023.
Rapidbott
is not rated yet. This is Rapidbott's first launch.
