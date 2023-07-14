Products
Rapid

Your Bridge to India’s Talent Pool

Rapid enables companies to hire India’s top tech talent at a fraction of the costs involved and onboard them within minutes. It offers curated and customized best-in-class health benefits and background verification services.
Hiring
About this launch
Rapid by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in Hiring. Made by
Navin Rungta
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is Rapid's first launch.
