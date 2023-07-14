Products
Home
→
Product
→
Rapid
Ranked #9 for today
Rapid
Your bridge to India’s talent pool
Visit
Upvote 96
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Rapid enables companies to hire India’s top tech talent at a fraction of the costs involved and onboard them within minutes. It offers curated and customized best-in-class health benefits and background verification services.
Launched in
Hiring
by
Rapid
About this launch
Rapid
Your Bridge to India’s Talent Pool
0
reviews
96
followers
Follow for updates
Rapid by
Rapid
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Hiring
. Made by
Navin Rungta
. Featured on July 17th, 2023.
Rapid
is not rated yet. This is Rapid's first launch.
Upvotes
96
Comments
12
Day rank
#9
Week rank
#9
