RapDv
RapDv
Low-code framework for creating web applications
With RapDv, you can rapidly create web apps and CMS systems. It's a low-code framework, that can save you a lot of development time. It uses TypeScript for both front and back-end. All the data is stored in MongoDB.
Launched in
Prototyping
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
by
RapDv
About this launch
RapDv
⚡️ Low-code framework for creating web applications ⚡️
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
RapDv by
RapDv
was hunted by
Konrad Gadzinowski
in
Prototyping
,
Website Builder
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Konrad Gadzinowski
. Featured on September 7th, 2022.
RapDv
is not rated yet. This is RapDv's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#71
