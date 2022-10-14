Products
RankedVote
RankedVote
SurveyMonkey if it only did ranked-choice voting
RankedVote is a web app for running online contests and making decisions using ranked-choice voting. Instantly determine which options have the most support across all voters – not just what’s supported by a vocal minority.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Politics
,
SaaS
by
RankedVote
About this launch
RankedVote
SurveyMonkey if it only did ranked-choice voting
RankedVote by
RankedVote
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
Productivity
,
Politics
,
SaaS
. Made by
Tad Milbourn
. Featured on October 20th, 2022.
RankedVote
is not rated yet. This is RankedVote's first launch.
