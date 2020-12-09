Range Sync for Chrome

discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Braden Kowitz
Maker
Co-founder, Range
👉 Range is FREE through March 2021 for teams who sign up with the referral code: “PRODUCTHUNT”. Enjoy! --- Hello and happy almost-end-of-2020! I’m a co-founder and head of product here at Range. The team has been working incredibly hard on our Chrome extension - Range Sync. If you’re already using Range and Chrome, this will be a huge upgrade to your workflow. If you’re new to Range, it’s the best way to keep your team connected while everyone’s working remote. Range lets you run daily Check-ins with your team, it connects up to all your tools to make writing a Check-in super easy, and it has team questions that make Check-ins actually fun! Here’s a detailed rundown of all the features that we’re particularly excited about today: 👍 Easy setup — Sign up for Range, then add Range Sync. Teams love Range because it's so easy to get started, and Range Sync is no exception. Just add the extension to Chrome, and we'll suggest apps to sync based on your browsing history. ✅ Easier Check-ins with Sync’d activity — Bring in recent activity from your favorite apps, right into Range. You can quickly drag in links from recent tickets, tasks, pull requests, documents, and more. Just pick the apps you want to Sync, and it works automatically. You can even search for activity from connected integrations like GitHub, Jira, etc. 📌 Add any webpage — Throughout the day, as you’re getting work done, just click on Range sync to add items to your next Check-in. When it’s time to Check-in you’ve already got a head start. 🔌 Control you sync settings - easily toggle on and off sync with more than 20 apps — Google Workspace (Calendar, Docs, Groups, Drive), GitHub, GitLab, Asana, Trello, Zapier, Figma, Jira, DropBox and Dropbox Paper, PagerDuty, Lever, Confluence, Quip, Medium, Stack Overflow, and Metabase. We’re adding more in the weeks head to our App Directory. I hope you and your team check out Range and Range Sync for Chrome. We’ve got more projects underway, and we’re always working to make Range better. But the only way we can do that is when we hear from customers. So please do let us know what you think. Cheers!
Share