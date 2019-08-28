Log InSign up
Randy

Photo filters, but unique every time

Randy allows you to start making selfies and applying filters, but with the only difference - all the filters are generated randomly, so each is unique... literally. It is very fun when you never know what you’ll get, but the result might be really cool!
Hi Hunters, it's been many years since selfies become popular. And of course, people loves to use filters. And I believe that people tired of using same apps with same filters all this time. So now it's time to bring some spontaneity to your everyday selfies and Randy for iOS is exactly what is needed for it. Randy does three simple things: 1. Take a quick selfie. 2. Apply randomly generated filters. 3. Save and share it with your friends. There is a various of effects is used for filter generation. You can decide what effect should be used and mix different variations. I hope that you'll really like Randy for iOS. Thanks
