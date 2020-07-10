Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Whit Anderson
Maker
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm Whit, an indie maker, a product lover and a huge Product Hunt fan ❤️. Thank you for checking out RandomPizza #BLM. The idea 💡for RandomPizza came from attending so many of these different tech and startup events/meetups. So often I'd find myself going home with a free box pizza because there were leftovers 🍕. That feeling of getting free pizza and sharing it with your friends was great but happened pretty infrequently. I thought hmm.. I would never pay for that pizza but maybe, I would pay for that *experience* of getting a random free pizza more often. I launch RP awhile back and got #5 product of the day. The *real importance* of this launch isn't about RandomPizza or me but about helping support the Black Lives Matter movement where I can. I don't have a huge audience or a bunch of leverage in the community but I want to use the products I build to stand for what is right. All donations will go towards feeding those who are still marching for #BLM. Now I live in Atlanta so it will be difficult to delivery all of the US but for now I will delivery to those marching in Atlanta. Hopefully I can organize ways to delivery in other cities soon. ✊🏿✊✊🏻 RandomPizza was built without any code. I quickly hacked together a a variation of the original site in Webflow and shared on Twitter. Below are the no-code tools that gives RandomPizza #BLM life: Webflow - Website Typeform - Data on Preferences / Form Google Sheet - Database Zapier - Pushing & Pulling Data / Automations I have to thank my Zero to One Makers group the most! In my maker journey, they have pushed and grown me each and every Friday. Thank you for checking out RandomPizza and I hope I can add value to the community in a positive way. I'd love to know your thoughts and feedback on RP. I am so grateful you all took the time the check out my project. ❤️🙏
UpvoteShare
You may want to take off the ProductHunt banner on your website pointing to https://www.producthunt.com/post... if you're trying to double dip
UpvoteShare