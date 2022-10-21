Products
Home
Product
Random Icebreakers for Figma

Find the perfect icebreaker for your next meeting or event
Find the perfect icebreaker for your next meeting or event.
We’ve curated 330+ unique and fun icebreakers in this open source random icebreaker generator.
All icebreaker questions have been vetted to check they are inclusive for diverse groups.
Design Tools
Open Source
Meetings

About this launch

Find the perfect icebreaker for your next meeting or event
Random Icebreakers for Figma by

Gareth Davies
Design Tools
Open Source
Meetings
Gareth Davies
Enrique Sánchez
Georg Bremer
. Featured on October 24th, 2022.

is not rated yet. This is Random Icebreakers for Figma's first launch.
