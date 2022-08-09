Products
This is the latest launch from Parabol
See Parabol’s 3 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Random Icebreakers by Parabol
Ranked #6 for today
Random Icebreakers by Parabol
Find the perfect icebreaker for your next meeting or event
Visit
Upvote 18
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Find the perfect icebreaker for your next meeting or event.
We've curated 330+ unique and fun icebreakers in this open source random icebreaker generator.
All icebreaker questions have been vetted to check they are inclusive for diverse groups.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Meetings
by
Parabol
About this launch
Parabol
ENGAGE. EMPOWER. EXECUTE
25
reviews
21
followers
Follow for updates
Random Icebreakers by Parabol by
Parabol
was hunted by
Gareth Davies
in
Open Source
,
Meetings
. Made by
Gareth Davies
,
Marcus Wermuth
,
Bartosz Jarocki
and
Enrique Sánchez
. Featured on August 10th, 2022.
Parabol
is rated
4.5/5 ★
by 25 users. It first launched on January 30th, 2018.
Upvotes
18
Comments
6
Day rank
#6
Week rank
#61
