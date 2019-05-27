Random Elon
We love Elon Musk. We created a Random Elon Musk Quote Generator for you to share his wisdom and funny quotes.
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Hey 👋️ Last night Jess Wallace and I decided to quickly launch a fun project. Say hi to Random Elon 🚀️ (https://randomElon.peterthaleiki...). A site that spits out an Elon Musk random quote for everyone. Share your favorite Elon quotes on Twitter to appear smarter 💡️ No real plan, no prep, no blockchain, just launching quickly. Built within an hour with the best intentions, TailwindCSS, Laravel Forge for hosting and Vanilla PHP7. Btw, we decided to open source both of the two lines of functional code: https://github.com/thecookiemons... and the data https://randomelon.peterthaleiki... 😂️ Looking forward to your pull requests and stars ⭐️🤣️ Check it out! Peter
Csaba Kissi@csaba_kissi · Serial maker
Great Peter. You've my star on GH :) One suggestion. Would be great to trigger the new quote also on space bar event.
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
@csaba_kissi Genius idea! Space bar quote is exactly what a Random Elon needs.
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
Done @csaba_kissi. Give it a try!
Csaba Kissi@csaba_kissi · Serial maker
@spekulatius1984 document.body.onkeyup = (e) => { if(e.keyCode == 32) { window.location.href = '/'; } } . 🙌👏. Works !
Peter ThaleikisMaker@spekulatius1984 · Developer & Indie Hacker
@csaba_kissi Yay! One-liners for the win 💪️
