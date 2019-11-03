Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
twskj
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! I'm Twsk. I'm new to ProductHunt and startup scene. I have noticed that in larger companies it is harder to get to know other employees outside of immediate team members. This makes it harder for employees to efficiently collaborate across teams because not knowing who to reach out to and/or just plain old politic at work. There are several attempts to tackle this problem like Slack random bot that randomly choose employees to meet on a fix interval. A match.com like approach that ask employees to enter their preferences and try to go off of those attributes to find a conversation buddy. These approaches fall short simply because human is complex — Our preference depends on so many factors and could change day by day. And so I build randlunch.com to be an alternative to those approaches. At its core, RandLunch is basically an intranet version of Meetup. It allows users to create an event and set their agenda but all the posts are anonymous to encourage randomness. Employees can freely engage at convenience time and only on the topic that is interesting. The connections are just a byproduct in this approach, but hopefully a better one. All the features are currently unlock so ProductHunters can try it out full features. :-) Pro Tip ====== Creating a sub group just append your path with a group name i.e. `/my_company/mygroup` Lastly, I'd love to hear feedbacks and feel free to ask any questions!
UpvoteShare