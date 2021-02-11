discussion
Omar Olaes
MakerCreative UX Developer
Hola! We created a subscription based way to democratize art collecting. Crafted by a Mexican small company with the objective of empowering artistic expression. This project started as a way to simplify art print selling, making it fun and cheap, a new way to get surprised and inspired by a diverse selection of artwork. Product Hunt has been our creativity booster for the last years, specially on quarantine, seeing people focusing their brightness on useful connections. It's our first product launch and we hope more hunters like this :)
