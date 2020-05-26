Discussion
Stanley Nguyen
Maker
Hey folks. Thanks for checking out rand(meme) ❤️ As I have been binging a lot of memes from sites like 9gag etc while working from home during lockdown, I thought to myself "Why not use memes as placeholders for my projects as memes come in all sizes and colors (literally) for my frontend to handle?". So I wrote what eventually became https://img.randme.me that serves random memes. And the natural step afterwards was developing an app (https://randme.me) so my meme fanatic mates can binge on my favorite content and contribute theirs as well. Please enjoy the memes and contribute yours too 🌚
