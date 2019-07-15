Rambox Pro
The best way to organize your workspace. 💪🏼🚀
#2 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
12 Reviews
Maker
Ramiro Saenz
Hello Product Hunters! 👋🏼 I'm very excited to launch here! 🚀 Introduction: Hi 😊! I'm a 32yo software developer who lives in Argentina. I work in a small team of three people where we work hard to help people organizing their workspace to boost their productivity. Problem: I built Rambox because I work on multiple projects every day, and each one demands to use specific web apps for management, communication, emails, etc. I found myself with nine pinned tabs in my Google Chrome, and they started to bother me because I also use the browser to search, read and all you can imagine but also my CPU and RAM were 💥🔥! Solution: I created a multi-platform desktop app with some features to help with productivity and organization. That's why I built Rambox CE launched here in 2016 as a Free and Open Source project. Today, after a year of maturity, I decided to share with you my loved project we have been working. Rambox Pro is our paid version, where we add more features, apps, and provide special support. Who it's for: If you are a person who works in front of a computer every day and use the same web apps every single day, no matter what activity you develop, Rambox CE or Pro can help you. 😉 Hopefully, you can find it interesting and help you with your productivity. I will be glad to read your feedback and answer your questions. 🤗 Thank you!
Upvote (8)Share
I've been using Rambox for past half year and I am very pleased with it. It's easier to have dedicated app for messaging apps rather than have 10 pinned tab in your browser. Great work guys, keep it up!
Upvote (3)Share
@matija_bartolac Thank you for your feedback and for being a user! 😘
Hands down the best multi-chat app out there, period.
Upvote (2)Share
@saenzramiro You're welcome, Ramiro - the truth is easy to speak :). Keep up the excellent work, mate, Rambox is code you can and should be proud of.
I use Rambox *all* the time - huge fan. The customizability is endless. Thank you for all your work!
Upvote (1)Share
Definitely the best option I have right now for having all my distractions in one app: SMS, FB, WhatsApp, Hangouts, Mattermost, and Slack. I just wish it would support non-public IRC (the way that Pidgin does, when VPN is turned on) so I can finally ditch Pidgin. I do find that it can halt after a few hours, but it's easy enough to restart it when that happens (with no data/notifications lost). This might also be because I'm running it in a Fedora 27 VM vi VirtualBox on Windows, rather than running it on the host machine directly.
Upvote (2)Share
@nick_boldt Thank you Nick for your feedback! I don't know much about IRC, but did you take a look at FreeNode and Kiwi? Both apps are already supported in Rambox. Related with the problem you mentioned, no one reported that also so probably is a VM problem. 🤷♂️