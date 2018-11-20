Ramanujan - Math Bot 🤖 is a Chrome Extension which helps you solve your Math problems(homework!?) ranging from Differential and Integral calculus(Well most of it) to Factorisation. Another powerful feature is the evaluate option which supports 20+ symbols/functions and constants like Permutation, Combination and Trigonometric functions.
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Sourab KanthavarMaker@skanthavar · Professional Console Logger
Hello Product Hunt! 😼 I've finally made it. My first ever submission. After months of lurking around in the shadows here at PH, here I am submitting my own app. Being a self-taught developer. This submission is as good as it gets. 🤘 So buzzed right now! 🤪 The app is so small that I had actually DM'd the Product Hunt account on Twitter asking if it's eligible to be submitted. 'Indeed it is' was their reply and here it is in all its glory. Why the name Ramanujan? It's been named after the famous Indian Mathematician, Srinivasa Ramanujan. Why does the extension ask for browser history permission? This extension uses the "tabs" permission to open a new tab when you click on the toolbar icon. This permission allows you to open new tabs, close those tabs and view the URL of those tabs. This extension doesn't use your browser history at all. Unfortunately, Google Chrome uses a broad form for their warnings. The app in itself might have a few rough edges. So any feedback, feature requests are appreciated. Thank you 😇
Upvote Share·