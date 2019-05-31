Ramadan Makers
An open community to all Muslim makers around the world 🌙
Welcome to RamadanMakers.com 🌙
We are from Indie-Makers Community from all around the world. Our goal is to inspire more muslim entrepreneurs, digital nomads, designers, developers & makers.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
Welcome to RamadanMakers.com 🌙 👨🏻💻We are from Indie-Makers Community from all around the world. Our goal is to inspire more muslim entrepreneurs, digital nomads, designers, developers & makers. We create an open source list to collect different type of muslim apps and websites that can benefit the muslims during & after the month of Ramadan. Also we have come together online on telegram & twitter from different part of the world as Makers. 🚀Currently our official members are from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Bangladesh, Dubai, United Kingdom and other parts of the world. The Month of Ramadan has inspired us in many ways. We come in peace, welcome diversity & also non-muslim. 💡Our goal is to be more productive and add as much value together in the indie-making culture. Like building useful apps, websites and profitable businesses. We keep it simple, open, fun, human, share learning experiences and create positive vibes. 🛰️ Use the Hashtag #ramadanmakers when logging your tasks on makerlog and pair your Makerlog account to telegram with @makerlogbot
Sergio Mattei@ftxrc · Student maker and founder
Congrats on the launch Fajar!!!!!
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@ftxrc Thank you Sergio! & Makerlog community for the support!
Pradip Khakhar@pradipcloud · Senior Product Manager
Hey Fajar! Congrats on the launch. Eid Mubarak.
Fajar SiddiqMaker@fajarsiddiq · FajarSiddiq.com
@pradipcloud Hey Pradip!!! thank you for the well wishes! We hope to grow more makers <3
Ta Wei@colevels · Engineering is a true magic.
Congrats on the launch. 😄
zodman@zodman · Python ninja, otaku and dad!
i love the Icon! @fajarsiddiq good design!
