The New Fintech Chop Shops: Taking Your Lamborghini And Warhol And Selling Pieces To Investors

Ever wish you could buy a share of a 1994 Lamborghini Diablo worth $600,000? A slice of a $400,000 Honus Wagner baseball card? Or a stake in a first edition of Jack Kerouac's On the Road worth $40,000? Financial technology startups are making it possible.