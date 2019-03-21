Rally is a super simple mobile app for planning small events, chatting, and letting friends know when you're available.
More social, less media.
- Pros:
Very convenient and simple, with no unnecessary funtions that you’ll never actually use (rare these days).Cons:
Give events the ability to be recurring in the future :)
Can’t wait for more people to start using this!Katerina Slater has used this product for one month.
Nicholas WickmanMaker@nicholas_wickman · VFX artist, animator, programmer
Hello all! I quit my job in October to focus on learning to code and building Rally. Every week I'm doing things with my friends, but it's not easy. We have to all message each other back and forth, Whatsapp and Facebook have become group-chat graveyards. Nobody wants to make a Facebook event just to go out for drinks. Rally is a way for us to plan events and hang out more often, and spend less time trying to keep up with each other on social media to do it. I'm still in the early stages, but please give it a try and send me as much feedback as you can! Thanks a bunch.
