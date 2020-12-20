  1. Home
  2.  → rally

rally

A Community of Rejected YC Founders

Slack
Messaging
Education
+ 1
A community of once rejected YC founders to share experiences, discuss less tedious ways to get funding, and alternate options to grow their business. Join to connect and learn with a group of motivated founders!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment