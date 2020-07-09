Ralley
Queue as a service, powered by HTTPS ⚡️
Calum Moore
Maker
Super excited (and as always, nervous 😅) to be launching Ralley today - a simple, robust queue as service - that requires absolutely no setup as it works over HTTPS! Simply prefix ANY http request with ralley.to/ and we’ll queue, and then forward the request with the exact same method/body/headers/parameters. Simple. You can use Ralley to: ✅ RETRY - requests that error automatically or manually (e.g. ensure that accounts are in sync) ✅ SCHEDULE- requests at regular interval (e.g. reset a customers usage every month) ✅ DELAY - requests for a given time (e.g. send an email 30 mins after a user signs up) I created Ralley because every app I’ve ever built has at some point needed a queue, whether it be for billing, sending e-mails or sync multiple databases or APIs. And every time it’s been an absolute pain and a source of hard to diagnose bugs. I’ve tried traditional queues, but they’re a pain to setup and often provide little visibility into what went wrong and the status of a given job. Ralley is a match made in heaven for anyone using serverless - because we ping your endpoint, there is no need to keep the server running while you’re waiting for jobs. I've been using Ralley for my other products for over 2 months, so its been battle tested in production. If you'd like to see how I built Ralley checkout https://1productaweek.com/ralley Would love to get any feedback and answer any questions!
Nice idea! I’ve always found with queues you end up writing a bunch of services around them to help facilitate messages. Sounds like this could help reduce some of that bloat.
@perry_steward Yeah, I hate boilerplate! 😅
I like it! Queues are one of those things that I always spend too much time thinking about. This is so simple to understand and works in any language. Seems like a good new default for me.
Interesting idea. I always run into these types of issues and usually use a mix of cronjobs and storing stuff in databases and Redis. But as you said I never know what's going on and if it actually worked.
@volkandkaya Exactly! I really wanted something where I can investigate whats going on - and re-process something before a customer even notices!
Wow, this looks great! Curious what the maximum request size is?
@coffeestacker On the free plan it's 1MB, but there's no hard limit - we can increase it if needed!