Urbanears announces the Rålis, its first portable speaker

Urbanears has been making headphones and home speakers for years, and now it's making a move to the last area of personal audio: portable speakers. It's starting with the Rålis, the company's first battery-powered speaker. Launching today for $199, the Rålis has a similar aesthetic as Urbanears' other speakers, albeit with a battery that allows you to take it on the go.