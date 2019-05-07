The perfect portable speaker for home and away. Rålis features a versatile design, multi-directional sound, and 20+ hours of wireless playtime.
Urbanears announces the Rålis, its first portable speakerUrbanears has been making headphones and home speakers for years, and now it's making a move to the last area of personal audio: portable speakers. It's starting with the Rålis, the company's first battery-powered speaker. Launching today for $199, the Rålis has a similar aesthetic as Urbanears' other speakers, albeit with a battery that allows you to take it on the go.
