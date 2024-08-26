Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Rakun Ask
Rakun Ask
Need help with a request to a hotel, airline or restaurant?
Visit
Upvote 13
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Need a room that's more quiet? Need to check out late Need priority boarding? Rakun Ask helps you to formulate a request to a hotel, airline, restaurant, coffee shop or other service.
Launched in
User Experience
Travel
Artificial Intelligence
by
Rakun Ask
About this launch
Rakun Ask
Need help with a request to a hotel, airline or restaurant?
0
reviews
11
followers
Follow for updates
Rakun Ask by
Rakun Ask
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
User Experience
,
Travel
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
,
Peter Buchroithner
,
Verena Haku
and
David Pfluegl
. Featured on August 26th, 2024.
Rakun Ask
is not rated yet. This is Rakun Ask's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report