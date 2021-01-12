discussion
Japan Quality
Hunter
Hello Hunters! We're extremely proud to present to you our product, RakAPIt. The name "RakAPIt" starts with a Japanese word - "Raku" - meaning easy and fun. It makes API testing easier with the following features: ・Automatic Test Case Generation ・Automatic Test Execution ・Test Management We know there's a lot of features that developers really want from an API testing tool and this is just the first step on the road of RakAPIt development. Looking forward to your comments and feedback! You can use this product for FREE so please try it out!
