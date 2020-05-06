Rainy Day Kids

Discussion
Mister Bruce
Maker
Hey Product Hunters (and fellow long time lurkers!). A couple of weeks back, my brother and cousins talked about the ups and downs of looking after kids whilst indoors and I just genuinely wanted to help in some way. *The Problem:* Parents are individually putting in time and effort to find suitable indoor activities, for little gain. - Activity Links were being sent in spreadsheets with little detail nor quality control. - Parent’s Whatsapp group ideas weren’t always sent at a convenient time - Blogsites full of popups, ads and banners make reading the content a nightmare *The Solution:* Rainydaykids makes finding the right activities easy for all parents. It's a central location where parents can save time and filter to find the activities they're looking for. - Reduces sifting - activities are categorised - Reduce noise - activities are filterable by age ranges - Shows the activity - page displays images, not just text - Shows activity medium - an app, a video, audio or something physical - Activities are shareable - via twitter or facebook. Additionally, parents can sign up for a weekly roundup via email. I can see there are some amazing activities to be discovered. The activity list grows daily, so hope it's useful for you parents out there!
