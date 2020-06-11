Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Georgi Budakov
Maker
Hey everyone! I'm a hobbyist who loves to make nature sound recordings. One of the things I enjoy most is to listen to the rhythm of the falling rain. I believe the sound of rain has enormous power to rejuvenate our brain and body. This inspired me to create Rainy. The app was launched 9 months ago as a passion project. Thanks to some good people I got lots of feedback and we finally did a redesign, added new sounds, added new functions. Now you can play the sounds through the entire night. I use the sleep option to my little baby daughter and she loves it... literally sleeps like a baby. I personally use it while working and it helps me during dev sprints. Every now and then I go to the mountains to record more sounds, so there will be more on the way. There are many other rain apps out there. But this one is free and always will be. I made it so more people can benefit from the magical powers of the falling rain. Please give your feedback so the app can be more useful for even more people. Thank you and enjoy!
UpvoteShare