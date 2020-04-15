  1. Home
Rainbows in Windows

A children's book about sheltering in place

Rainbows in Windows follows the story of a young boy named Amos, sheltering at home with his mother. It's a story about big imaginations during a pandemic. It's a story about loneliness and solidarity. It's also a story about the power of community.
Love the illustrations and message. I can imagine how confusing things must be for children right now.
