    • This is the latest launch from Rainbow AI
    See Rainbow AI’s previous launch
    Rainbow Weather

    AI forecast, today's weather, and a hurricane tracker

    Rainbow Weather is a hyperlocal weather app that helps you keep your plans for the day and don't get wet. Get precise precipitation forecasts and future radar.
    Android
    Productivity
    Weather
    Rainbow AI
    Mapbox
    ChatGPT by OpenAI
    Rainbow AI Precise precipitation forecasting app
    Rainbow Weather by
    was hunted by
    Alexander Matveenko
    in Android, Productivity, Weather. Made by
    Alexander Matveenko
    ,
    Olga Hladkikh
    ,
    Anastasia Hlushakova
    ,
    Yury Melnichek
    and
    Dzianis Karonchyk
    . Featured on September 10th, 2024.
    is rated 4.7/5 by 43 users. It first launched on August 22nd, 2023.
