Rainbow in Windows
A children's book about sheltering in place
Rainbows in Windows follows the story of a young boy named Amos, sheltering at home with his mother. It's a story about big imaginations during a pandemic. It's a story about loneliness and solidarity. It's also a story about the power of community.
Ryan Hoover
Love the illustrations and message. I can imagine how confusing things must be for children right now.
11 hours ago
