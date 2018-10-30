Rails 5 Blueprint is a boilerplate to create Rails 5 apps easily and quickly.
Manuel FrigerioMaker@mnlfrgr · Maker of @maitre_app
Hi Hunters 👋 I spin up Rails apps quite often for my projects/side hustles and every time it takes me at least 1 hour to configure all the gems, scripts and other stuff. I started documenting the various steps here: https://www.notion.so/maitre/Rai... Tired of having to do everything manually every single time, I created a boilerplate app that I can just git clone in a few seconds. Libraries included in this rails app: User authentication via Devise * Login/Sign up pages already designed and easyly customizable * Script that handles flash messages * Easy CSS animations with Animated.css * Design via Bulma + Sass * Rename your app in 1 command with Rename * Troubleshoot problems faster with Better Errors * Production-ready DB setup via postgres * Google Analytics with Turbolinks support Ideas/feedback/suggestions are welcome. Please open a PR to suggest a new feature!
