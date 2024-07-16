Launches
Ragna
Ragna
100% private AI chatbot for desktop
Discover RAGNA Desktop, your 100% private AI chatbot for desktop, without the need for an internet connection. Explore, AI chat with your documents, AI chat assistant, intelligent text processing, customizable settings and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Virtual Assistants
by
RAGNA Desktop
About this launch
RAGNA Desktop
Your Private AI Chatbot for Desktop
Ragna by
RAGNA Desktop
was hunted by
Sven Stadhouders
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Sven Stadhouders
. Featured on July 18th, 2024.
RAGNA Desktop
is not rated yet. This is RAGNA Desktop's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
