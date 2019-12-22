Deals
Raffle Creator - Christmas ...
Raffle Creator - Christmas Edition
Christmas Edition of the Raffle Creator app
Android
Raffle creator can:
-Create multiple raffles.
-Add participants to raffle and add entries for a participant
-Share the list of participants for a raffle to social media (Whatsapp etc.)
The theme of the application is Christmas. Enjoy! and Happy holidays.
