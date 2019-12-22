  1. Home
  2.  → Raffle Creator

Raffle Creator

Create raffles and giveaways for Christmas

Raffle creator can:
-Create multiple raffles.
-Add participants to raffle and add entries for a participant
-Share the list of participants for a raffle to social media (Whatsapp etc.)
The theme of the application is Christmas. Enjoy! and Happy holidays.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment