Lucas Motta
Those icons are so sharp, I love it! Reminds me of the good old days of pixel icons in Flash! ❤️
Pedro Duarte
MakerUI dev interested in design systems
@lucas_motta1 Thanks Lucas ;)
David TuiteSoftware Consultant
Very nice!
Pedro Duarte
MakerUI dev interested in design systems
@dtuite Thanks!
Pedro Duarte
MakerUI dev interested in design systems
👋 Hey everyone. Happy to share with you Radix Icons. We've been using these icons for a while, on the Modulz editor, as well on our Radix design system and other products. The icons are open source, you can check out the GitHub repo here: https://github.com/modulz/radix-... I hope you enjoy them, and let me know if you have any questions!
Kilian Valkhof
Creates Polypane, the browser for devs
Love the crisp look of these!
