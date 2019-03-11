Log InSign up
RadioPublic

The podcast app that helps podcasters grow

💰Tools for podcasters to put their best foot forward, earn money, & learn about their audience.
▶️Focus on continuous listening with hand-curated features & stations.
📱Introducing the brand-new HearMarks™: save & share moments within a podcast episode.
Jake ShapiroMaker@jakeshapiro · CEO, RadioPublic PBC
I’m really excited to see this new set of tools help creators and listeners make podcasting better. There's a lot here, and I want to give a big shoutout to the RP team and all supporters, podcasters, listeners who have really shaped what we are creating together. Given all the changes in the industry, it’s also important to point out what has NOT changed for us: RadioPublic is free, protects your privacy, is universally accessible to listeners worldwide, and supports independent podcasters.
