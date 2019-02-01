RadioBar is a macOS menubar app to play user-defined radio stations with help from rumps and VLC. It includes a remote to switch channels, on/off, pause/resume etc.
Maarten den Braber
I enjoy listening to streaming / online radio and easily switch channels, on/off etc using my keyboard. I used to use a very old version of fStream to do so, but that doesn't work anymore under macOS Mojave. So I've forked wass3r/RadioBar to build a simple, small open source menubar app for macOS to listen to online radio. It includes a simple script to switch channels, pause/resume etc. (which can be used with Alfred or other launcher). Built with Python, rumps and vlc.
