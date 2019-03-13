Radicle is an art marketplace for artists, galleries and collectors. We do things differently. Our innovative decentralised technology is designed from the roots to supports the artistic community to promote and support young and emerging artists.
Hi All, it was a long journey to create a world first fully decentralised art market. This means our platform does not store any user data and all transactions are done in middleman free environment. We are first focusing on digital art. On our system only 1 copt of bitmap data file can exist and is held on owners local storage. When someone purchases artwork, bitmap data file is moved automatically from one user storage to another user storage. Since PH is limited with product description I am writing here a longer one. Radicle is an art platform and ecosystem on which contemporary artists showcase and sell their artworks to collectors and investors, who in turn can trade art amongst each other. The digital artworks traded on Radicle can both be created traditionally or digitally, but the essence is that they are always preserved and presented digitally. We use Bitcoin blockchain and Blockstack technology to secure originality and ownership of digital artworks, as well as to enable real-time auctioning. To deliver real-time auctioning, we have developed a lightning type of network implementation. Our platform is fully decentralised art ecosystem where artists are charged 0% commission on sales, and they receive residual payments of all future sales of artworks. Our system does not have any central server and is complete middleman free environment. Join us on our mission to create a movement that will help the artist make a better living.
