Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension
Record and share voice notes straight from your brower tab
🎤 Record your thoughts as voice notes on any website 🔗 Share using a link or create a team with your colleagues 🖥️ Record your whole screen or just a selected window 📝 Comment on voice notes to discuss further
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension
About this launch
Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension
Tools for knowledge exchange between team members
Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension by
Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension
was hunted by
Anuraag Vaidya
in
Design Tools
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Anuraag Vaidya
. Featured on November 16th, 2022.
Radiance Voice - Chrome Extension
is not rated yet. It first launched on September 27th, 2022.
