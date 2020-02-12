Discussion
Thomas McGee
Maker
Whether you’re building a platform, business, or brand—staying focused and productive can make all the difference. That’s why for years now I’ve enjoyed finding new and innovative ways to serve those looking to make their way in this digital world. This has been working one-on-one with clients, creating trainings, videos, podcasts, and as you well know, themes/plugins over at Notable Themes. That said, I’ve recently struggled to find a clean, simple, and easy way to organize big projects and goals into a simple, priority-sorted list. So I decided to make it. And because I want to continue to find new ways to serve you in your platform-building journey—*I’m giving it away for free*. I hope you find it useful—and your feedback is always welcome!!
