Radar by Meshed Labs
Ranked #12 for today
Radar by Meshed Labs
Intercept malicious transactions before you get scammed
Radar is a browser extension protecting your web3 assets.
Features:
🚨 Reports — Get a risk score for your pending transaction.
🖼 Assets — See how your assets will change.
🔎 Counterparties — Know you're on a site or dApp you trust.
Chrome Extensions
Crypto
Web3
Radar by Meshed Labs
About this launch
Radar by Meshed Labs
Intercept malicious transactions before you get scammed.
Radar by Meshed Labs by
Radar by Meshed Labs
Conrad Mcgee-Stocks
Chrome Extensions
Crypto
Web3
Conrad Mcgee-Stocks
chris ye - cye.eth
. Featured on August 4th, 2022.
Radar by Meshed Labs
is not rated yet. This is Radar by Meshed Labs's first launch.
