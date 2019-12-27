  1. Home
  2.  → Raceday.me Chat

Raceday.me Chat

Race day live tracking for runners - now with live chat🏃‍♀️

Raceday.me is the world's first personalized race day live tracking. Starting today, you can live chat with other viewers! Share photos, post gifs, tag your location on site or throw some confetti into the chat.
Meet Raceday.me ChatI've just released Raceday.me live chat, which is the biggest new feature release since the app launched earlier this year. If you haven't heard of it, raceday.me is a live tracking app for runners with a very special focus on race events like marathons.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Stefan Kracht
Stefan Kracht
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 After 4 months of work, I just published the biggest update of my pet project that I released earlier this year. I'm a passionate runner and want to change the way we can follow running events. As of today, you can use can live chat on raceday.me during a race event. Check out the demo at https://raceday.me/demo or read my blog post about the idea behind it https://stefankracht.de/p/raceda... I am happy about feedback!
UpvoteShare