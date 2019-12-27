Raceday.me Chat

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Stefan Kracht
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 After 4 months of work, I just published the biggest update of my pet project that I released earlier this year. I'm a passionate runner and want to change the way we can follow running events. As of today, you can use can live chat on raceday.me during a race event. Check out the demo at https://raceday.me/demo or read my blog post about the idea behind it https://stefankracht.de/p/raceda... I am happy about feedback!
UpvoteShare