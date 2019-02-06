Raceday.me is the world's first personalized race day live tracking that considers your very own time goal and calculates progression and predictions while you're running and lets your friend watch your progress.
🔧 setup a race and define your desired finishing time.
💬 share the link with your friends.
📱Start the app just before the race.
Stefan KrachtMaker@stefan_kracht · Amateur human and passionate runner
Hello Product Hunt 😽! My name is stefan, I'm a passionate runner and developer and I just released the side project that I'm working on for the last 16 months of my free time. I you are a runner and like to do races like marathons, street- and trailruns or even ultra marathons you may know that the live tracking experience from most organizers are not a great experience. I want to change that and created raceday.me to let you share your very personal race with your loved ones. Go to raceday.me/demo and check out the demo run. What do you think of it?
