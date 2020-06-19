Discussion
Alex Lee
Hunter
For those interested in learning more about the many ways racism, discrimination, and bias can be built into the products we create -- and how we can push toward more justice-oriented practices in tech. As a product manager and designer, I consider Race After Technology one of the most important books I’ve read over the last few years. Sharing it on PH to amplify some of lessons and messages discussed in the book!
