Race After Technology

A book on the ways race & tech can be closely connected

This book discusses the many ways racism, discrimination, and bias can be built into the products we create. It provides many examples, from Kodak camera’s skin color bias to surveillance systems that target Black and Brown people in policing.
Alex Lee
Hunter
For those interested in learning more about the many ways racism, discrimination, and bias can be built into the products we create -- and how we can push toward more justice-oriented practices in tech. As a product manager and designer, I consider Race After Technology one of the most important books I’ve read over the last few years. Sharing it on PH to amplify some of lessons and messages discussed in the book!
