Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Rabbit 4.0

Rabbit 4.0

The way to watch anything with anyone

#5 Product of the DayToday

Discover, share and watch content anywhere with your friends. React and respond in-the-moment or when you have time. Even if you're in a different city, another country, or on the other side of the world, Rabbit helps you keep in touch with your friends while watching your favorite shows together.

Around the web
Introducing Even More Ways to Watch Anything with AnyoneLet's admit it - half of the fun of watching TV and movies is being able to talk about it with your friends. (The other fun part is lounging on the couch.) If you're watching by yourself, it can be a...
MediumRabbit
Rabbit lets you remotely watch online videos with your friendsRabbit is reminding us all today that it's fun to watch your favorite shows with your friends. And it's announcing more ways for you to do it anytime, anywhere, even when you're not physically together.
VentureBeatDean Takahashi

Reviews

Griffin Hammer
Jared Vu
 

Discussion

Hunter
Max Brown
Max Brown
Makers
Christie Villanueva
Christie Villanueva
Max Brown
Max Brown
Alexandre Francois
Alexandre Francois
Sean Acres
Sean Acres
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Max Brown
Max BrownMakerHiring@wheeling51 · User Experience Designer
This looks amazing!! talk about color 🤩
Upvote (3)·
Ryan Saldana
Ryan Saldana@ryan_saldana
Looks awesome!
Upvote (3)·