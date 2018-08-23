Virtual private network that's fast, doesn't keep logs, accepts crypto, and above all maintains users anonymity.
- Pros:
Low cost & High speedsCons:
Not on IOS yet
Reliable custom built desktop client and OpenVPN optionSteve McGarry has used this product for one year.
Steve McGarry
8 primary features of RA4WVPN that have made it one of the top VPNs of 2018: 1. Browse anonymously & safeguard your private data 2. Access servers in 20+ countries across 5 different continents 3. Utilize servers that guarantee the securest connections possible 4. Enjoy lightning-fast browsing speeds 5. Accepts cryptocurrency payments including Bitcoin, Monero, and Ethereum 6. Connect either using RA4W VPN’s custom client or OpenVPN 7. Data is encrypted & isn’t being logged 8. Troubleshoot issues with a support team available 24/7
