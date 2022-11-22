Products
R-Factor
R-Factor
React & Redux Refactoring Tools
R-Factor is a free and open-source set of React & Redux refactoring tools. It features 20 refactorings & 16 configuration options. Extensions for Visual Studio Code, Sublime Text & Atom available.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
+1 by
R-Factor
About this launch
R-Factor
React & Redux Refactoring Tools
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
R-Factor by
R-Factor
was hunted by
Kamil Mielnik
in
Productivity
,
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Kamil Mielnik
and
Yuriy Yakym
. Featured on November 23rd, 2022.
R-Factor
is not rated yet. This is R-Factor's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#35
Week rank
#112
