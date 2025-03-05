Subscribe
QwQ-32B

QwQ-32B

Matching R1 Reasoning, Yet 20x Smaller
QwQ-32B, from Alibaba Qwen team, is a new open-source 32B LLM achieving DeepSeek-R1 level reasoning via scaled Reinforcement Learning. Features a "thinking mode" for complex tasks.
Open SourceArtificial Intelligence

QwQ-32B
QwQ-32B
Matching R1 Reasoning, Yet 20x Smaller
QwQ-32B by
QwQ-32B
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in Open Source, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
chen cheng
,
Junyang Lin
and
Binyuan Hui
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
QwQ-32B
is not rated yet. This is QwQ-32B's first launch.