Home
Product
QwQ-32B
Matching R1 Reasoning, Yet 20x Smaller
QwQ-32B, from Alibaba Qwen team, is a new open-source 32B LLM achieving DeepSeek-R1 level reasoning via scaled Reinforcement Learning. Features a "thinking mode" for complex tasks.
Free
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
QwQ-32B by
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
chen cheng
,
Junyang Lin
and
Binyuan Hui
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is QwQ-32B's first launch.