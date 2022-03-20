Sign In
Home
→
Qwerty Card
Qwerty Card
The business card of the future
🏷 Payment Required
Customer Communic...
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
15
Paper business cards have been used for centuries. Unfortunately, they’re expensive and harmful to the environment, not to mention ordinary.
With Qwerty Card, you’ll leave lasting impressions and save the planet through the magic of NFC!
🎁 20% off to PH community
Login to get promo code
Tweet
Share
Embed
Collect
Featured
1h ago
Linkpop by Shopify
Promoted
A link in bio tool that's custom-made for commerce
Have you used Qwerty Card?
5.0/5
5 Reviews
Leave a review