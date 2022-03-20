  1. Home
  2.  → Qwerty Card

Qwerty Card

The business card of the future

get it
Paper business cards have been used for centuries. Unfortunately, they’re expensive and harmful to the environment, not to mention ordinary.
With Qwerty Card, you’ll leave lasting impressions and save the planet through the magic of NFC!
🎁 20% off to PH community
Embed
Featured
Linkpop by Shopify
Promoted
A link in bio tool that's custom-made for commerce
Have you used Qwerty Card?
5.0/5
5 Reviews