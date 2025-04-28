Launches
Qwen3
Qwen3
Think Deeper or Act Faster
Qwen3 is the newest family of open-weight LLMs (0.6B to 235B MoE) from Alibaba. Features switchable "Thinking Mode" for reasoning vs. speed. Strong performance on code/math. Multilingual.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Qwen3
Think Deeper or Act Faster
Qwen3 by
Qwen3
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Junyang Lin
,
Binyuan Hui
and
chen cheng
Featured on April 29th, 2025.
Qwen3
is not rated yet. This is Qwen3's first launch.