Home
Product
Qwen2.5-Omni
The end-to-end model powering multimodal chat
Visit
Upvote 58
Qwen2.5-Omni is an end-to-end multimodal model by Qwen team at Alibaba Cloud, Understands text, images, audio & video; generates text & natural streaming speech.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
GitHub
About this launch
The End-to-End Model Powering Multimodal Chat
Qwen2.5-Omni
was hunted by
Zac Zuo
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
chen cheng
,
Binyuan Hui
and
Junyang Lin
. Featured on March 27th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Qwen2.5-Omni's first launch.